Police have announced that with effect from today, they shall recognise only journalists and media practitioners who are accredited by the Media Council, during the coverage of political campaigns and other electoral events.

“We wish to notify the public that with effect from the 31.12.2020, the police and sister security agencies shall recognise only journalists and media practitioners who are accredited by the Media Council, during the coverage of political campaigns and other electoral events,”said Maj Gen Paul Lokech, the

deputy Inspector General of Police, in a statement.

Lokech said the accreditation will help in distinguishing journalists who are compliant from those who are holding out.

“The Media Council has generated a list of all journalists who have been accredited, registered and are compliant with valid Media Council press badges which shall operate as a working tool by the bonafide journalists,”he said.

He said all the accredited journalists and media practitioners, must visibly wear their press badges at all times, while covering the political campaigns and electoral events.

“They should also know that the media press badges are personalised and therefore, non-transferable.We would like to further remind all accredited journalists that our zonal and territorial commanders have been availed the list of all successfully accredited journalists for ease of verification,”he noted.

Lokech said this arrangement will help the force accord journalists better protection during the election period.

“All journalists who are subjected to any form of physical abuse and other forms of harassment in the course of their duties are reminded to report their cases to the Media Crimes Department at CID headquarters,”he advised.