National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has vowed to go ahead with his campaigns despite arrest of his campaign team.

On Wednesday, police and the army arrested Kyagulanyi’s team of medical professionals, private security detail, social media team and supporters in Kalangala before airlifting Kyagulanyi back to his home in Magere.

Speaking in a press conference held at his home on Thursday, Kyagulanyi said that he will go ahead with his campaigns as scheduled despite the arrests.

Kyagulanyi added that his legal team will take over the mission to see that his arrested colleagues are released.

“My campaign team was arrested yesterday to weaken us but that will not stop me from campaigning and as per the Electoral Commission programme, I am supposed to be in Mpigi, Bukomansimbi and that’s where I am going,” Kyagulanyi said.

The EC suspended campaigns in over 12 districts of which Kalangala, Mpigi and Bukomansimbi are not part and Kyagulanyi said that he was surprised when they were arrested yet they had committed no crime.

“Kalangala District was not among the restricted campaign areas listed by the Electoral Commission but to my surprise, I and over 90 members of my campaign team were arrested yesterday with no crime committed,” Kyagulanyi said.

At the time of compiling this report, Kyagulanyi was on his way to Mpigi.