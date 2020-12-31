Another boxer Robert Mukasa alias Soldier has been reportedly found dead, according to reports from KFM.

Mukasa is said to be a close confidant of slain Zebra Mando Ssenyange who was abducted from his home and shot to death on Tuesday night.

According to sources, Mukasa has been living with Ssenyange and the latter was his coach.

The news of Mukasa’s murder was announced during the funeral service of Ssenyange yesterday.

Mourners were told that Mukasa was found dead towards Bombo Barracks, believed to have been murdered by the same assailants who took Ssenyange’s life.

Police have not yet pronounced themselves on this matter, but have said they are investigating the death of Ssenyange.

The news follows that of another boxer Joseph Lubega alias “vegas” who has been reported missing.

Another boxer Justine Juuko “The Destroyer”, had been missing for at least 20 days before being arraigned in court and charged with treachery and deception a few days back