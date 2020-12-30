By Priscillar Nyamahunge

A female inmate was killed by a fellow inmate at Masindi government prison yesterday afternoon.

Frank Baine the prisons spokesperson identified the deceased as Betty Nyesigire who has been on remand for murder and the suspect as Joan Bainomugisa, who is on a 19-year jail sentence for the same offence.

“Both are residents of Hoima district. Nyesigire has been taking care of Bainomugisa because she was isolated after developing a mental problem.The deceased entered Bainomugisa’s room where she was hit with a blunt object that killed her instantly,” Baine said.

Baine said Nyesigire’s body was was discovered after missing during a head count.

“Bainomugisa was sentenced for murdering her husband,” Baine said.

He added that Nyesigire’s body had been taken to Masindi main hospital by police for a postmortem and would later be transferred to Hoima for burial.

When contacted, Julius Allan Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the incident but said he did not have details.