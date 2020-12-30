Uganda Police Force has dismissed reports that National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is under arrest.

In a statement, Police indicated that the singer cum politician was only stopped from holding a massive rally in Kalangala as has been the case elsewhere.

“Please disregard false claims by NUP and other social media platforms that Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert has been arrested, while on his campaign trail in Kalangala District,” the Police statement reads in part.

“We would like to clarify that the candidate was restrained for continuously holding massive rallies amidst the increased threats of coronavirus, in total disregard of the Electoral Commission and Ministry of Health guidelines. He’s being transferred to his home in Magere, Kampala,” the statement continues.

However, regarding the case of other members of the Bobi Wines campaign team, police have confirmed that some of them have been arrested for past crimes that are evidenced on recorded tapes.

“Part of his advance team, captured on Cctv cameras and several video footages while deflating tyres of police motor vehicles, inciting violence, obstructing police officers on duty, violating the health and safety protocols and various traffic offences, have been arrested for further statement recording.”