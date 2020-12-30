Police in Kawempe has started investigations into the suspected murder of boxer Zebra ‘Mando’ Ssenyange, who was reportedly shot dead in Bwaise in the wee hours of Tuesday night.

According to reports from eye witnesses, Ssenyange was picked from his home shortly after midnight and shot dead miles away from his home.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident, and said that police is on the matter.

“The area police responded and have already documented the scene. Crucial pieces of evidence and cartridges have been recovered from the scene,” Owesigyire said.

Owesigyire said that their preliminary investigations show that the suspected assailants were moving in two vehicles.

The deceased is said to be a former trainer of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Ssenyange is also a former Bombers’ captain.