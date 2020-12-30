President Yoweri Museveni will today officiate at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the road leading to his political challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s beach.

According to the Uganda National Roads Authority, Museveni Museveni will be flagging off the construction of the 11km road from Najjanakumbi- Busabala.

The same road leads to One Love Beach, which is owned by National Unity Platform President Flag Bearer and Museveni challenger Bobi Wine.

Museveni will also commission works to improve the service roads around the area up to Munyonyo.

“The project traverses the districts of Kampala and Wakiso specifically in the Rubaga Division and Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality,” a statement from UNRA reads.