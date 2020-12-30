President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has narrated events that happened in Busabala, Wakiso district that in 1980 partly contributed to his journey to the bush.

“I want to take offence with you people of Busabala that in 1980 you are among those who forced me to the bush. UNLA soldiers killed 48 people and dumped them here in a forest,” Museveni narrated on Wednesday as he flagged off the construction works for the Najjanankumbi- Busabala road.

“I had a soldier in the palace called Black who took photos of the dead bodies and brought them to me. I later took them to Paulo Muwanga asking him to arrest Bazilio (Okello) for killing them.”

According to Museveni, when the photos were tabled before Muwanga with a request to arrest Bazilio Olara Okello, the former refused, prompting Museveni to change his mind towards government.

“Instead of arresting Bazilio, Muwanga was only sweating. I decided to do my own things,” he said.

Speaking about the road, Museveni said government now has enough money to work on all the pending roads throughout the country.

“All big roads will be worked upon. This road is near the scouts and girl guides base(At Kaazi) but a few years ago we got embarrassed when scouts from all over the world came and the road was not in good condition. When they return, they will find the road in good condition,” he said.

Museveni applauded the locals from the area where the road is going to pass for not delaying the project because of compensation.

“It is not good to pressurise government for compensation. Let the project begin and we shall compensate you later. Use the road for transporting goods to the markets and not for rumor-mongering.”

The Uganda National Roads Authority Executive Director, Allen Kagina said the road will have several other components including interchanges, overpasses and junction improvements.

“The objective of this road is to improve traffic flow in the city and connection to the trunk roads,” she said.

According to Kagina, a total of 4792 kilometres of new roads have been done by the NRM government in various parts of the country since 1986 whereas 1924 km have been rehabilitated.

About the project

The shs258 billion road project will see 11km from Najjanankumbi to Busabala tarmacked, 1.0km Namasole road link rehabilitated whereas Namasole and Salama road junctions will have traffic lights installed.

The project will also see four vehicular overpasses and two pedestrian bridges, traffic lights and an interchange at Kigo, access interchange at Akright along the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway and a u-turn interchange along the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

The shs258 billion road works to be done by China State Construction Engineering Corporation are to be completed in 36 months and the project is fully funded by government of Uganda money.