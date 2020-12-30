President Yoweri Museveni has flagged off the construction works for the Kira-Kasangati- Matugga road in Wakiso district.

The ceremony to flag off the construction works was done on Tuesday at Kira Municipality in Wakiso district at a function attended by a number of dignitaries led by the Minister for Works and Transport, Gen.Katumba Wamala and the Uganda National Roads Authority Executive Director, Allen Kagina.

According to Minister Katumba, the works will involve the construction of the road from Kira through Kasangati to Matugga as the first phase and the second phase will move from Matugga to Wakiso town.

“Along the project are five junctions that will be improved with traffic lights at Kitetikka, Mpererwe, Erisa, Gayaza, Kyaliwajjala and Kasangati,” he said.

The minister also underscored the role to be played by the role in dealing with traffic congestion along the Gayaza road.

“If you have been moving on the Gayaza road, you must have noted a lot of traffic jam. The junctions will help control traffic hoping that Kalerwe will have been finished and traffic flow will improve,” he said.

“Upon completion, the road is expected to improve access to markets and social services, enhance inter-regional trade and reduce the cost of transport but also the value of property will go up in the areas the road will go through. We hope people can use it to improve their incomes.”

Katumba noted that the project will cost shs200 billion but emphasized that it will be fully funded by the government of Uganda.

The construction works will be handled by Chinese company, Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO).

President Museveni has throughout his campaigns for another term emphasized that Uganda now has enough money to do all it wants.

Speaking to party leaders and flag bearers, Museveni said that by emphasizing people’s needs rather than tribes and religions, the NRM government ensured unity and attracted foreign investors who have contributed to jobs and increases revenues in form of taxes.