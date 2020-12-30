President Yoweri Museveni has laid a foundation stone to kick off the construction of the Uganda National Military Museum at Katonga bridge, Mpigi District along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

Speaking at the function which also marked the launch of defence forces activities to mark the 40th Tarehe Sita anniversary, Museveni applauded the UPDF and its department of doctrine for finally documenting the unique and special history of the National Resistance Army.

“This(museum) offers people an opportunity to study and understand the factors that helped our struggle succeed.”Museveni noted.

The President said that most of the wars especially in Africa had somebody backing them like foreign backers, unlike the NRM which was supported and backed by the local people.

“Here, it is our people who backed us, so it’s good to capture the history of this struggle. Thank you for coming up to build this Museum.”

President Museveni said that if one follows the NRA/NRM line of caring for the people, they will not fail in leadership.

“Our line was and still is caring for the people and their needs, but now leaders have neglected the ordinary people and they are overtaxing them,” he said.

The President also applauded Lt.Gen. Pecos Kutesa who chose Katonga as the site for the museum.

“This is a better business proposition because people here will stop on the way to Queen Elizabeth and Bwindi. Katonga is not only unique to the NRA but it was also an epicenter in 1979 between Brigade 201 of the Tanzanian Army and Amin’s army with the Palestines.”

He advised the UPDF to add portraits of the Late Muamar Ghadafi, Julius Nyerere and Samola Machelle at the site for their contribution during this struggle.

The museum will cost shs110 billion and will be completed in four years.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Adolf Mwesigye said Ugandans have all reasons to celebrate 40 year of the UPDF.

“During this period, the National Resistance Army now UPDF has made a lot of fundamental achievements with securing the lives, property and indeed the future of the people of Uganda and consolidating the total peace in Uganda which we are all witnessing today,” Mwesigye said.

He commended the NRA for the tireless efforts towards ensuring that Uganda is described by foreign visitors and investors as a land of peace, prosperity and an island of peace in the Great Lakes Region.

Mwesigye noted that the UPDF is now a professional army with robust human and technical capabilities to protect and defend the territorial integrity of Uganda.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi said during the 40th Tarehe Sita celebrations, the UPDF will carry out a series of activities including medical outreach activities, sanitation and hygiene, civil engineering works, education and sports aimed at giving back to the communities.

The function was also attended by Ministers; Bamulangaki Ssempija (Agriculture) Hon Nakiwala Kiyingi(Youths and Chidreln) and Lt.Gen.Wilson Mbaddi , the deputy CDF among others.