There is a heavy presence of Police and army personnel in Kalangala ahead of the arrival of the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine on the island.

Kyagulanyi announced at a press conference on Tuesday that he was to resume his campaigns in Kalangala, after taking a break to see off his bodyguard Frank Ssenteza who died on Sunday.

A number of Police paddy wagons were seen being ferried into MV Ssese Wednesday morning, destined for Kalangala.

An army chopper was also seen in Kalangala ahead of Kyagulanyi’s arrival.

Security personnel from the police and the army have been deployed in the area.

Kyagulanyi said on Tuesday that he has plans of continuing his campaigns, even in the 12 districts were campaigns were suspended by the Electoral Commission.

“I will reach my supporters, whether physically, scientifically or technically,” Kyagulanyi vowed.

According to the NUP Secretary General Louis Rubongoya, their presidential candidate will go ahead to campaign in Kalangala and on Thursday, he will be in Bukomansimbi and Mpigi districts.