Netflix has announced it has appointed top Zimbabwean businessman and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa to its board.

Masiyiwa is the founder and executive chairman of Econet Global, a telco company that traverse 29 countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Econet group offers mobile payment, broadband distribution and satellite services.

His appointment comes in hand with Netflix’s need to expand in other continents like Africa and Asia.

Netflix now has more than 190 million subscribers with U.S. and Europe taking the lead.

Masiyiwa is one of Africa’s richest billionaires and has been recognised for his generosity even in his home country, Zimbabwe.

He once offered to pay the southern Africa country’s doctors to end their four month strike that had paralysed the health sector.

Masiyiwa offered a six months fellowship with allowances to the public doctors through his charity foundation.

Masiyiwa fortune is estimated at $ 1.1 billion by Forbes

