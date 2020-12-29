The new Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) commander Lt Col Dick Kirya Kaija has met with the leadership of fishermen under their umbrella body, Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda (AFALU).

While addressing the meeting at Jevina hotel in Kampala, the chairman of AFALU, Godfrey Ssenyonga Kambugu appreciated the good work done by FPU operations since it was launched in 2017.

He said some fish factories were struggling due to illegal fishing, over fishing and trade in immature fish.

The chairman however was concerned with the short lived success of FPU due to politicising of their operations, lack of management structure, weak/archaic laws among others.

Lt Col Kaija thanked everyone who attended the meeting and told the AFALU leadership that he was on familiarisation tour.

Kaija informed the AFALU leadership that the mistakes committed by some officers and men during FPU operations were individual and everyone is going to account for his actions according to the law.

He further assured the AFALU leadership that FPU operations will continue and some mistakes committed during operations will be ironed out as soon as possible.