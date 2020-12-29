It’s never a dull moment every time the Mayanja brothers Jose Chameleone, Pallaso and Weasel get to share the same stage. The exciting trio will be wrapping up the Club Beatz At Home concert season’s in a grand finale slated for Sunday 3rd January 2021.

Regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, the brothers have had a successful musical year with big songs, and it should be noted that each performed on the Club Pilsener – sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert in previous seasons.

The Club Beatz concert happens one last time on Sunday, 3rd January 2021 to kickstart the year which several entertainers and music fans are looking forward to after a really terrible 2020.

With the pool of hit songs, classics and energetic performances assured on the list of performers, you’re to blame if you miss the show.

The finale starts at exactly 9:15pm and will be hosted by Douglas Lwanga on Club Pilsener’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.