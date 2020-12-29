Presidential candidate John Katumba wants a bullet-proof vest after surviving what he termed as an assassination attempt in Fort Portal.

Recently, a fight broke out between police officers and Katumba’s security personnel who were trying to prevent the arrest of the presidential candidate.

In the scuffle, one of his guards was injured.

While addressing the media at Rubys Cafe Restaurant in Ntinda, Katumba said his life is in danger.

“I am not safe. I have now spent a month campaigning. Is there anyone who doesn’t know Katumba Oyee?” Katumba wondered.

Katumba alleged that the Fort Portal scuffle was an attempt to assassinate him.

“All of a sudden, the gentleman came and squeezed me. I insisted but his intention was kill me. The guy who was in causal wear told me ‘I am going to kill you,'” he said.

He accused police of wasting his fuel, which is being contributed by merciful Ugandans by forcing him to use unplanned routes.

Katumba said he petitioned the Electoral Commission expressing his fears but he is yet to get a reply.

“I will walk to the EC offices on foot. I don’t have a car. I’m a citizen of Kampala. I have walked to EC before and will do so again,” he said.