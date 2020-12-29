Government has procured boat intensive care ambulances which will help to transport pregnant mothers on the islands of Kalangala and Buvuma.

“Our type C boat ambulances are finally here. Our pregnant mothers and other patients will no longer get stranded from Kalangala, Buvuma and other islands on lakes Victoria and Albert,” said Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent in the ministry of Health.

She said the type C or advanced life support ambulances have inbuilt critical hospital equipment like ventilators and resuscitators among others.

She noted that these ambulances can provide ICU support until patient gets to the hospital.

“We also got two type C road use ambulances.For the problem of fuel and poor maintenance, we are changing policy of the management of these ambulances,”she said.

She said the ministry is setting up a central and regional emergency medical services centres with their call centres.

“These will manage call and dispatch, fuelling and maintenance of the ambulances,”she said.