National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that he is still determined to take on incumbent President Museveni despite torture and attack on his party.

Kyagulanyi said that the death of his bodyguard Frank Ssenteza who was reportedly knocked on Sunday by a military vehicle is one of the ways President Museveni is using to break their spirits but they will not give up.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks at a press conference held at the NUP Secretariat in Kamwokya on Tuesday.

“We know that they are doing these things to break our resolve but I want to tell (President) Museveni and his cronies that we will not give up. Torture as many people as you still can but we will either be free or die trying to be free,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that giving up on his fight now will be a huge betrayal to people like his bodyguard Ssenteza.

” The only way we can repay our fallen comrades is by fighting on,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that to prove his claim of fighting on, he will resume his campaigns on Wednesday in areas of Kalangala and that he will make it a point to reach to everyone.

” People of Kalangala, we are coming to you tomorrow. People of Bukomansimbi and Mpigi Districts, we are coming to you the day after tomorrow,” Kyagulanyi said.

Last week, the Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama suspended elections physical campaigns in at least twelve districts citing increased cases of COVID-19 but Kyagulanyi called this bias, saying that he will go ahead and talk to every Ugandan whether they live in the suspended or unsuspended districts.

“Despite the bias of the Electoral Commission, we are coming to speak to every Ugandan. We will reach out to every Ugandan whether physically, scientifically, or lyrically,” the musician turned singer said.

On injured journalists

Kyagulanyi said that journalists are human rights defenders and the attack on journalists is a clear indicator that the government wants to shut them up ahead of the 2021 general election. He urged journalists to continue taking pride in their job because they are not breaking any law.

“We condemn the attack on journalists. These journalists have helped us to capture incidents that would have passed unnoticed and we want to warn the security forces that the world is watching you,” Kyagulanyi added.

Kyagulanyi said that Ghetto Media journalist Ashraf Kasirye who was injured on Sunday in Masaka is responding to treatment and urged his supporters to continue praying for his quick recovery.