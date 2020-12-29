Motor Mouthed seasoned journalist Basajja Mivule has officially obtained his own farm, putting behind past incidents where he claimed someone’s farm to be his.

Miviule was filmed on the NBS Uncut show bragging about his farm that has at least a handful of cattle.

The farm that is still under construction has an office which Mivule says will be dealing with those who have urgent needs.

“I have moved here because this place is bigger and my cows are getting many in number, they are now over 40 and I needed space,” Mivule claimed.

“Many people thought I was lying but those who know me are aware that I was dealing in cattle sales before the COVID-19 pandemic struck,” he added.

Mivule claims that the farm will be installed with standby solar systems to enable full lighting and security at the farm.

Mivule is on record for claiming to own a farm until its owner dismissed him from his claims.

The motormouthed journalist had prior claimed that he started a farm by buying a German Shepherd dog, which he sold and bought to cows.

He later said he sold the cows and again bought a German Shepherd Dog, before selling the dog again and buying many cows.