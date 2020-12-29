Another private bodyguard attached to National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s security detail has been knocked in Kalerwe.

The knocked bodyguard has only been identified as Ashraf Sseremba.

According to NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Ashraf was headed to NUP offices in Kamwokya at the time of the accident.

“His leg has been fractured and he has been rushed to the hospital for first aid,” Ssenyonyi told journalists at the NUP party Secretariat.

According to Ssenyonyi, the victim has been knocked down by a yet to be identified vehicle.

This comes at a time when NUP party officials are still mourning the death of Frank Ssenteza, a bodyguard attached to Kyagulanyi, who was reportedly knocked in Busega by a military vehicle, although the UPDF spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso refuted these reports.