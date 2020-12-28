Minister for ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba has said that police will not be handing out any permission for fireworks as Ugandans bid farewell to 2020 on December 31st.

Launching fireworks at 11:59 pm on December 31st has been a regular tradition in Uganda and elsewhere in the world, but all that will change now, at least for Uganda if Minister Nabakooba’s remarks are anything to go by.

Speaking to journalists in her weekly address, Nabakooba said that fireworks are usually accompanied by people staying up late while gathering in a particular place for funfair, something which is not allowed due to COVID-19.

“Please stay in your homes and welcome the new year with your family. Let us use the New Year’s Eve to thank the Almighty God for having kept us alive and pray for a better 2021,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba added that all the Ministry of Health guidelines and presidential directives on COVID-19 will stay in place on 31st and no gatherings will be permitted.

“All other public end-of-year festivities such as concerts, overnight prayers, discotheques are not allowed. The gathering and funfair increase the risk of spreading COVID-19,” Nabakooba said.

Social gatherings, including concerts in Uganda, were suspended in March by President Yoweri Museveni as a measure of combating the spread of COVID-19 and although the directives have since been relaxed, concerts and overnight prayers remain closed.