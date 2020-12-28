The Uganda police spokesperson,Fred Enanga has said they are going to investigate the circumstances in which journalists were injured during the violence that ensued after police clashed with National Unity Party supporters in greater Masaka area.

Yesterday three journalists; Ashraf Kasirye, Daniel Lutaaya of NBS and Ali Mivule of NTV were injured as security led by police dispersed supporters of NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi.

In the incident that happened on Sunday morning, Ashraf Kasirye, a reporter with Ghetto Media was shot and rushed to Masaka hospital in a critical condition. He has since been transferred to Rubaga hospital.

In a statement, Enanga said their task team in Greater Masaka had violent confrontations with the Bobi Wine and his supporters at a check point in Kyabakuza after they defied the route plan agreed upon to Kyotera district where he was going to campaign.

“Tear gas was used to quell the violence and journalists were regrettably caught up during the process of dispersing the violent group.Notably among them was a Ghetto TV crew member identified as Ashraf Kasirye, who sustained blunt force injuries above the left eye allegedly from a canister,”said Enanga.

“Our Media crimes department has taken interest in the matter and opened a case file to investigate the circumstances. We do appreciate the critical role journalists while covering the campaigns and pledge better protection cover so as to remain safe while documenting violent confrontations,”Enanga noted.

He called upon anyone with digital evidence regarding the disturbing incident to share it with their task team of investigators from CID headquarters.