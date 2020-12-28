Uganda Police have started a court process to allow them to exhume the body of the deceased bodyguard to National Unity Platform presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamuy alias Bobi Wine.

Frank Senteza, a bodyguard to Bobi Wine died in a road accident at Busega stage, but NUP accuses army officers of knocking him while the army claim Senteza fell off a drone car when he attempted to perch on it while in motion.

Sentenza has been buried at his ancestral home in Masaka amidst tears and resolve, but it may not be long if the police plans go through.

According to a statement from Police, they are planning to exhume his body to come to a proper conclusion regarding his death.

Police claim their doctors have been deliberately blocked from carrying out postmortem tests by errant members of the National Unity Platform.

“As part of investigations into the death of Frank Senteza, a private bodyguard of Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, our task teams actively investigating the matter, faced a setback after the victim was buried at the ancestral home along Villa road, in Kalungu District, without being examined on post mortem,” the statement reads in part.

“Yesterday 27.12.2020, the body of the victim was released with post mortem forms, by Rubaga Hospital to close relatives and NUP members for them to transfer the body to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem analysis. Unfortunately, they diverted the Ambulance and the body of the victim to the NUP offices in Kamwokya, where a vigil was held,” the statement continues.

Police claim that after the vigil, the body was transferred for burial and despite seeking permission from the family to carry out tests om the body, NUP members blocked them

“Several engagements with the family including Major General Elly Kayanja, granted permission for a post mortem examination to be carried out in Masaka. Our team of pathologists flew by chopper to Masaka to conduct a joint postmortem analysis with family doctors, to help classify the cause of death and the nature of injuries,” Police claim

“Despite clearance from the family, several NUP supporters who were aggressive blocked police efforts to have the body of the deceased examined by a joint team of medical experts. They proceeded to bury the victim, without postmortem examination. We are disturbed by the conduct of these supporters in blocking the postmortem examination,” the police insists

As a result, therefore, Police confirm they have started a legal procedure to allow them to exhume the body and ascertain the cause of death.

“We have now started the process of obtaining a court order to exhume the body of the victim for post mortem analysis, to classify the cause of death and the nature of injuries. The initiative is also a great opportunity for our task teams of investigators to make sure all the different parts of the investigations are completed,” the statement concludes.