At least 329 people were arrested in different parts of the city on Christmas day for not observing the Covid-19 guidelines.

Police in Katwe apprehended 147 people from bars and entertainment spots.

According to the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, these people were found in various bars and were not observing Covid-19 guidelines.

“The suspects were found operating against the Ministry of Health guidelines and violating the curfew as well,”he said in a statement.

Owoyesigyire said the suspects are currently held at Katwe Police on allegations of engaging in a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

They are scheduled to appear in court today, Monday.

Meanwhile, Owoyesigyire said 182 people were arrested in other parts of the city for flouting the Covid-19 guidelines.

He warned bar owners that operations to enforce the guidelines against the spread of Covid-19 are on and those found operating these places in contravention of the fight against pandemic will be dealt with in accordance with the law.