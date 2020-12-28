The NRM has said they will abide by the Electoral Commission’s directive to suspend campaign meetings in 12 districts and cities across the country.

EC Chairperson,Justices Simon Byabakama at the weekend suspended all campaign meetings in districts and cities categorised by Ministry of Health as having more cases of Covid-19.

The commission said despite several reminders to candidates to conduct campaigns in a manner that will not put the lives of Ugandans at risk, some candidates have continued to address mass gatherings, which has led to fast spread of the virus in Uganda.

While addressing journalists on Sunday at party headquarters, NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba said the party presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni, being the law abiding citizen he will abide by the EC directive to the letter.

She, however, appealed to the EC to schedule a meeting with all stakeholders and come out with clear guidelines to all parties which will guide them in how to conduct campaigns in the areas of Kampala, Mbarara, Kabarole, Luweero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Kabarole, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo, Kiruhura, Mukono and Tororo.

She said the suspension comes at a time when their candidate has campaigned in all districts except in Kampala, Wakiso and greater Mukono where he was meant to campaign beginning today.

Other candidates like Robert Kyagulanyi of National Unity Platform, FDC’s Patrick Amuriat and ANT’s Gen. Mugisha Muntu disagreed with the directive which they said is unfair and ill intended.

Lumumba asked all NRM leaders and supporters at all levels to intensify village-to-village and door-to-door campaigns since this is the only available alternative.

She called upon the regulators, Uganda Communications Commission and the public broadcaster, UBC, to follow the Supreme Court ruling of 2016 which demanded that all presidential candidates be given equal airtime while campaigning.

Last week the Uganda joint Christian Council in a joint statement asked government to postpone the general elections for another three more years citing violence and surging Covid-19 spread.