NBS Youth Voice show last week constructed a pit latrine, clothes and other foodstuffs to community of Jinja Mpya.

As a culture of the youth on NBS TV’s youth show, every Christmas the crew puts up together a charity dubbed “Be My Santa” where they are flanked by their partners to give Christmas presents to less privelled communities.

This year’s Be my Santa took place in Jinja Mpya.

The crew with support from partners; Parliamentary candidate Luswata Nasif of Jinja north, King Fisher Resort, We Triumph Youth Foundation , Ouma Marketing Agency, Ollo Experience Uganda and well wishers of the youth voice, gifted the community with a free toilet to boost their health and sanitation.

With a background of poor habits regarding health, this community has no public latrine for the over 600 members living within. They dispose wastes in white pills and put up anyway. This affects their health and hygiene.

The crew and partners opened the construction and provided all requirements for it to be completed and left the community to take care of the donation.

“Be my Santa” campaign also provided foodstuffs like rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt, water, and clothing, soap, detergent and sanitizers to support the women, children and members of the community. The beneficiaries included the members of Church, local council, community members

