The NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has expressed concern over the decision by the Electoral Commission to suspend campaigns in some districts for fear of spreading Coronavirus.

“I have never done rallies but it looks like this Electoral Commission man has placed me together with Kyagulanyi but God is watching. We have never had rallies,”Museveni said on Monday as he commissioned a power sub-station in Mbalala Mukono.

“We only have leaders meetings and when we meet supporters we don’t get out but because he (Byabakama) has ordered, we agree.”

The NRM presidential candidate who was dressed in a suit, away from the usual yellow shirts said he will nevertheless abide by the directive of the Electoral Commission.

“I am now a diplomat and no one will say I campaigned. Tell him(Byabakama), we saw a man who looks like one who works for UN.”

The Electoral Commission on Saturday suspended campaign meetings in Kampala and 11 other districts in the country owing to the surging Coronavirus infections and the continued violation of Standard Operating Procedures.

The EC spokesperson, Paul Bukenya told journalists that campaign meetings and rallies are considered to be leading the spread of the virus and therefore had to be suspended until further notice.

The other districts in which the campaigns were banned include Mbarara, Kabarole, Luwero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Kabarole, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo and Tororo.

By the time the campaigns in the 12 districts were banned, Museveni who usually holds meetings with NRM leaders was only left with greater Mukono, Wakiso and Kampala districts.