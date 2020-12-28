Human Rights lawyer and founder of Chapter Four Civil Society Organisation, Nicholas Opiyo has been remanded to Kitalya Prison until January 11.

Opiyo appeared before Buganda Road Court magistrate on a charge of Money laundering via a zoom conference call.

He was consequently remanded to Kitalya Prison for the same offence but with an option to apply for bail before that due date.

Opiyo’s lawyers said they would apply for bail on Wednesday this week.

Opiyo while speaking to his lawyers said he is doing fine and using the opportunity to do pro-bono legal services for other inmates.

Last week Opiyo was sent to remand by Appearing Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court which denied him bail.

The Chief Magistrate noted that his court has no jurisdiction to hear his case and sent him to police custody saying that prisons are full.