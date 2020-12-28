Journalists have protested and walked out of a meeting with security agencies citing brutality while covering opposition candidates’ campaigns.

The journalists accused security forces of targeting them while on campaign trails.

Brig. Flavia Byekwaso while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre about the upcoming Tarehe Sita celebrations refused to apologize to the journalists, sending them into protest.

UPDF political commissar Maj. Gen Henry Matsiko echoed Brig. Byekwaso’s stance also refusing to apologise for the treatment of journalists on the campaign trail.

“We will not cover your things until you treat us better. We need you to respect our profession,” one of the journalists said.

On Sunday, at least three journalists were left nursing injuries while covering National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine in Masaka.

