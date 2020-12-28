National Unity Platform (NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has called off his campaigns to mourn and participate in the burial of his private bodyguard, Frank Ssenteza.

Ssenteza died in a road accident on Sunday with sources in Kyagulanyi’s camp saying that he was knocked by a UPDF military van.

The UPDF spokesperson Flavia Byekwaso however came out to deny UPDF’s involvement, saying that Ssenteza jumped off a moving car.

While breaking the news of his death to his team at Rubaga Hospital, Kyagulanyi broke down in tears, saying he did not what he will tell Ssenteza’s parents.

“Feel sorry for me because I really do not know what I will tell his parents. I do not have what to say,” Kyagulanyi said as he broke down in tears.

Kyagulanyi however urged his team to remain strong because it is the only option they had.

“Let everyone console each other. Hug those who are weak, and let us be strong. Even if you are not strong, pretend that you are. One day we shall overcome,” Kyagulanyi told his team.

The NUP team later on Sunday held prayers for Ssenteza at their offices in Kamwokya and his body is expected to be laid to rest in Masaka on Monday.