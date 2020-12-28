The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Patrick Oboi Amuriat has accused President Museveni of using the Electoral commission to issue orders against his opponents after realising that he has lost the support and trust of Ugandans ahead of general polls.

His comments follow the EC’s decision to suspend political campaign meeting in 11 districts around the country because of spike in the Covid-19 in those areas.

Amuriat indicated that he is not ready to heed the EC decision to ban physical campaigns in major towns as a way of preventing the further spread of Covid-19.

He said the decision is aimed at stopping the opposition from reaching the masses.

Amuriat said suspending campaign meetings in districts and cities highlighted as Covid-19 back spots is intended to bar them from reaching places where most of their supporters are.

Police Saturday heavily deployed in Sembabule town Amuriat was scheduled to hold rallies.

While addressing journalists in Sembabule town on Saturday, Amuriat said the commission has not yet written to the party officially and therefore they will treat the orders as rumours.

“EC hasn’t written to FDC officially. As far as we are concerned, we are going to these districts. But should this rumour turn out to be true, then the Electoral Commission has to explain to us how we shall carry out campaigns in these major towns,”he said.

“Whether Museveni likes it or not we are going to enter Kampala, whether he likes it or not, we shall be in Jinja and other major towns where he seeks to stop us from meeting the people,” he added.