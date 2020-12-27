A section of Ugandans has lambasted the Executive Director of Human Rights Watch Kenneth Roth and asked him to get out of Ugandan Politics.

Roth’s trouble started after he tweeted castigating the Ugandan government for suspended physical campaigns in at least 10 districts in Ugandan citing an increase in COVID-19 numbers.

“Conveniently citing the coronavirus, the Ugandan government suspends campaigning for January elections in the capital and 10 populous districts where, just coincidently, of course, President Museveni’s main opponent, @HEBobiWine, is highly popular,” Roth tweeted.

In reply, Uganda’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, Adonia Ayebare asked Roth to stay out of Uganda’s electoral process.

Ayebare who labeled Roth a failure urged him to stop undermining African democracies.

“Please stay out of Uganda electoral process and #COVID UGANDA response, we don’t need your cynicism. Failing @hrw is a haven of political activists bent on undermining and patronizing African democracies. Our elections are our business and we will be fine,” he said.

The Presidential Senior Press Secretary, Don Wanyama also weighed in, asking Roth to respect Uganda’s sovereignty.

“The question of who’s popular where will be made known by Ugandans on January 14th, not some deluded neo-colonial agent sitting in a Western metropolis. Respect our sovereignty,” Wanyama said.