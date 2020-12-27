Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has invited singer Eric Opoka alias Eezzy for a meeting regarding a complaint against his Tumbiza Sound song.

According to a statement from Irene Ssewankambo, the Executive Director of UCC, the commission officials want to discuss the song with Opoka in light of the complaint.

“The complainant states that the Tumbiza Sound song contains messages contradicting the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Covid-19 prevention,” a statement from UCC reads in part.

The UCC, therefore, wants Opoka to meet them on Tuesday this week at Midday and is allowed a maximum of three (3), representatives.

Last week, the Ministry of Health asked the Uganda Communications Commission to ban Opoka’s song.

The song Tumbiza Sound, among other things, states that COVID-19 should not be the end of life.

The singer says that Covid-19 should not stop people from enjoying life, including an outing in bars, and night clubs.

The singer also asked the Ministry of Health to quarantine people inside bars for fourteen days.