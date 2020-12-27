This festive season, MultiChoice Uganda rewarded winners in the Tweyanziza 2020 festive bonanza with gift hampers.

Tweyanziza2020 is a chance for DStv and GOtv customers who remained connected throughout the year to win various prizes.

They were rewarded for their loyalty.

Speaking at the announcement of the winners, Nellie Mwandha, Head of Customer Retention said: “At MultiChoice, we are excited to be rewarding our loyal customers this festive season. Some of these customers have been subscribed to DStv or GOtv for between 5 to 15 years.”

The festive bonanza, which will see 150 winners rewarded in the month of December is part of an initiative by MultiChoice to deepen its connection to its customers and brighten their festive season this year.

The Tweyanziza2020 campaign will be handing over gift hampers and brand goodies to the customers across all bouquets on DStv and GOtv.