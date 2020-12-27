President Yoweri Museveni who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Presidential flag bearer has received a group of members from the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The group was handed to Museveni by the speaker of parliament and Vice Chairperson of NRM (women) Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District.

The members included leaders of NUP from the Districts of Luweero, Nakaseke, and Busoga region.

In his speech, Museveni welcomed the members to a clear-headed party, saying that NRM has a far correct ideology than other parties.

“There are frustrations from the wanainchi especially the youth who have been neglected by our NRM leaders. These frustrations however are easy to deal with when there’s consensus among the political actors,” Museveni said.

He assured the youth that given the experience of what has happened in the recent past, the consensus is soaring in the NRM leadership.

“It is wrong for the negative opposition which tries to promote chaos instead of adopting the positive achievements and working to correct the shortfalls,” Museveni added.

Previously, Museveni said he would be working underground to woo all Bobi Wine supporters.

“I know all the supporters of Kyagulanyi, leave them to me, I will win them back slowly. I handle my things slowly and smoothly, you just wait,” Museveni told a gathering of NRM leaders in Tooro region.