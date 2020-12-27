Francis Kalibala, a private bodyguard attached to National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been knocked dead.

According to Kyagulanyi, his body guard “was run over by a military police patrol truck” as they drove to Kampala from Masaka.

“I regret to announce the death of our security team member Mr. Francis Kalibala also known as Frank. Francis was run over by a military police patrol truck number H4DF 2382 which had blocked us in Busega as we were taking comrade Kasirye Ashraf for emergency medical attention in Rubaga hospital. Francis past away a few minutes ago in Rubaga hospital. May your life never perish in vain brother. Rest in peace. A very sad day,” Kyagulanyi said in a statement on his social media.

Earlier on, Kyagulanyi had canceled his scheduled campaigns following an incident in Masaka were a journalist, Ashiraf Kasirye who is attached to Ghetto Media was shot at in the head and is currently nursing wounds and fighting for his life.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga in a statement said that the journalist was injured by a teargas canister in a scuffle as police tried to disperse supporters of Kyagulanyi.

NBS TV jounrlaist, Daniel Lutaaya and NTV journalist Ali Mivule were also injured in the scuffle.