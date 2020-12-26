The Uganda Electoral Commission (EC) has suspended physical campaigns in Kampala, Wakiso among other major districts, citing the surging cases of COVID-19.

This was revealed by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama on Saturday.

According to Byabakama, presidential candidates were cautioned against holding processions while traversing the country for votes, but many have continued to hold processions and disregard all EC and Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19 amidst the growing cases.

“Due to the surging coronavirus cases and continued processions by presidential candidates, physical campaign meetings in Kampala have been suspended by the electoral commission until further notice,” Justice Byabakama said.

Other areas where physical campaign meetings have been suspended include; Masaka, Wakiso, Greater Mukono, Jinja, Mbarara, Kabarole and Kalungu.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) through its official twitter handle has already said it will ignore the EC suspension of physical political rallies.

Uganda is currently at Stage four of the Coronavirus pandemic with various spontaneous community cases of COVID-19 whose source can not be traced by health officials.

Several reports have also indicated that health facilities are currently overwhelmed by the Coronavirus patients.