The Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo has revealed that continuing students will be expected to resume studying as soon as the festive season is done.

Muyingo made the revelation at the side-lines of Christmas prayers in Kampala yesterday.

According to Muyingo, the ministry will use the days after the festive season to determine dates based on compiled reports from field inspectors.

“Our inspectors have been in the field trying to access how well we are prepared to receive these big numbers of students, so after Christmas, we shall be studying these reports from inspectors and a communication will be made shortly,” Muyingo said.

Already tentative dates of Jan 12th have been set aside for continuing students but this has not been confirmed officially by the ministry.

Once allowed to proceed, these will join candidates who have been at school for the last two months and are expected to sit for their final examinations in March 2021.