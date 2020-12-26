National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine held a successful online Christmas show dubbed “Revolutionary Christmas Vibes.”

The show started at around 6:30pm as the singer cum politician hosted members of his campaign team and journalists in Ntugamo while streaming live on Facebook and YouTube.

Over 22,000 viewers watched the show online.

During the music interludes, Kyagulanyi told his team to let go of all that had happened and enjoy the moment while focusing on the next days, which he said that he expects to be hard for his camp.

Kyagulanyi said that the intention of the show was to entertain his small group that celebrated Christmas with him and the NUP instead of going back to their families.

“We thought that we could entertain them because they have been with us through ninety five districts so far, amidst teargas and confrontation from security forces and we thought that this can help them forget all the bad days,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi was joined by his colleague, Bukenya Ali alias Nubian Li with whom they sang most of the songs together.

Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi alias Barbie, the wife to the NUP presidential hopeful later joined the mix and thanked Kyagulanyi for bringing visitors at their home.

Kyagulanyi thanked Barbie for being a good wife who continues to play the role of father and mother in his life. He later dedicated his song titled “Promise” to her.

“We were in Gomba and you all saw that I have no father and I have no mother. Barbie has stood in the gap and she has been my father and mother. I don’t take thank for granted and I want to thank mama Solomon for that,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi is now expected to resume his campaigns in areas of Lyantonde, Rakai and Kyotera.