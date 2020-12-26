Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has decried the misuse of social media platforms by a section of Ugandans.

Lwanga made the statements while delivering his Christmas Homily at Rubaga Cathedral.

Lwanga’s homily was partly a response to comments directed towards him following a statement by the Uganda Joint Christian Council which he read early this week seeking a postponement of elections and amending the constitution to keep Museveni in power for another three years without a popular mandate.

The Archbishop said that since he made the statement, a section of Ugandans has been on social media abusing him and spreading all forms of fake news.

“There is too much misuse of social media, too much fake news. People were on social media spreading lies, abusing me, and saying all sorts of things that I have been bought (by Museveni). If you ask such people to provide proof, they can never get it. I ask you to use social media to say the truth, avoid spreading fake news,” Lwanga said.

He also added that a certain group of Ugandans is threatening him and accusing him and other religious leaders of trying to frustrate National Unity Platform Presidential Flagbearer, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

“Certain people on social media are accusing me and other religious leaders of harboring ill intentions against Bobi Wine. One of them even called me and said that religious leaders want to kill Bobi Wine by poisoning the hostia (Eucharist bread). These people have apparently asked Bobi Wine to stop taking holy communion in church or not pray in certain churches for such a reason. Can you imagine!” Lwanga wondered.

Lwanga also discouraged those that are insisting that the statement was entirely his, adding that it was a statement issued as a chairman of UJCC representing other leaders.