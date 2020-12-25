The Archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has asked Ugandans to be custodians of peace and not violence as the country heads into the 2021 general election.

“Let us have hope and love. They are both important. Love your neighbor as you love yourself. Would you kill yourself if you love yourself? Would you want to be beaten?

Our motto is for God and My Country. Irrespective of religion, we all love God. We should be agents of God in our deeds,”Lwanga said on Friday during the Christmas service at Lubaga Cathedral.

The Kampala Archbishop said that it is incumbent on everyone to emulate God by spread love to everyone and that in doing so, anything that is against GGod would be avoided.

Lwanga said that in the build-up to next month’s polls, there have been incidents of violence in many parts of the country but noted that these should end at that and the election is peaceful.

“We ask Jesus Christ to help us and the country not go into violence. Let us all promote peace and that is the reason Jesus appeared, his message was peace. That peace is what God wants us to have. Let us do things that promote peace. Politicians should work for peace in our country. Whatever helps us promote peace should be done.”

The man of God asked voters to put the various presidential candidates to task to explain what their plan is on avoiding violence and preaching peace.

He insisted that people should vote for only those people who are ready to promote peace in the forthcoming election.

“Ask them how they will handle the problems like violence, corruption and tribalism. As the Uganda Joint Christian Council, we say all candidates should tell us how to they will deal with the country’s problems instead of abusing each other. Tell us your plans to overcome those problems and how to gain sincere peace in our country.”