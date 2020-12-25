The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat has promised Buganda a federal system of government once given the mantle of leadership.

Amuriat made the remarks while campaigning in the districts of Lwengo, Lyantonde and Sembabule.

As he was entering these areas, Amuriat faced off with police at Kaguta road as they left Mbarara district where he slept before he headed to Lyantonde.

Police accused Amuriat of going against the electoral rules put by the Electoral Commission.

Speaking to the locals, Amuriat accused President Museveni of failure to grant the federal system to Buganda after all the years he spent in power.

“The people of Buganda ,I will be looking at granting you federo as soon as we get into leadership. All these years, unfortunately Mr Museveni has been giving the Baganda feathers of the white ants,”he said.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has on several occasions implored the people of Buganda to vote leaders who can uphold the key 5 tenets of the kingdom.

These include; protecting the Institution of the Kingdom, federalism, securing the kingdom properties and boundaries, foster for social – economic development of the people of Buganda and; fostering unity.

Amuriat assured the people of Buganda total support to Mengo’s objectives.

“I have met the Katikkiro of Buganda and I have told him, we shall restore federal system of government to the people of Buganda as they like it,” he said.

In line with the African culture where mourning never stops, Amuriat also visited the family of the late Andrew Felix Kaweesi at Kitwe Kya Njovu in Kyazanga, Lwengo district.

He mourned with the family and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

He further tasked government to release the reports of all the murders that have happened in the country.

Andrew Felix Kaweesi was an Assistant Inspector General of Police. He was gunned down by unknown assailants in 2017.