National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine will be hosting an online Christmas show where he will perform for his supporters in what he has called “Revolutionary Christmas Vibes” show.

Speaking to journalists shortly after attending church service at St. James Church of Uganda in Lugalama, Ntugamo, Kyagulanyi said Christmas found them on a campaign trail and they saw it important to keep themselves entertained.

“We are going to entertain our small group that we move with, but we shall also be online to celebrate with our friends all over the world in what we have called the Revolutionary Christmas Vibes,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that the show will start at 6pm Ugandan time and it will go until 8pm, live on his Facebook and YouTube pages.

A musician for more than a decade, Kyagulanyi has not been able to hold a music concert in Uganda since 2018. Police have repeatedly stopped Kyagulanyi shows despite court orders.

The NUP presidential candidate celebrated Christmas in Ntugamo district where he attended church service with his family at the St. James Church of Uganda in Lugalama.

In his speech to the faithfuls who had gathered for the church service, Kyagulanyi said Christmas is a day when we should forget all that has not gone well and come together with our families to celebrate the birth of Christ.

“This is a time to make merry, this is a time to coke together. This is a time to forgive and I hope we can use it to reflect on how we can bring back humanity,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi was flanked by his wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, their children and relatives.