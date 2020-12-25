President Museveni has asked Ugandans to be cautious of the deadly Coronavirus disease as they celebrate this year’s Christmas day.

“In this festive season, please remember that we are still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic whose effects get worse each passing day. You must refrain from reckless behavior that could epose you to the virus. Don’t lower your guard,”Museveni said in his Christmas message.

According to the President, it is everyone’s responsibility to sanitize, wash hands and wear a mask as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in this era of the pandemic.

“First Lady Mama Janet joins me in wishing you a merry Christmas and happy New Year.”

Unusual Christmas

Worldwide, Christians will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in a somber mood, courtesy of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has seen entertainment centres closed whereas places of worship have restrictions on the number of people to attend Church services.

The country is currently battling with a new wave of the pandemic as numbers of positive cases and the dead have shot up at a terrific speed in the past one or two months.

Government recently advised members of the public to cancel traditional Christmas and end of year travels to their upcountry homes as the country faces a Coronavirus spike in many urban areas around the country.

Majority of the elderly people in the villages are already vulnerable. You can celebrate with them by calling and using the available Mobile Money options instead of risking yours and their health. Use this time to have a complete medical checkup. Get to know your blood pressure situation including other conditions such as diabetes. Use this holiday season to go for an HIV test and this call specifically goes out to the men,” Minister for ICT Judith Nabakooba advised recently.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported 515 new Coronavirus cases to put the cumulative confirmed cases at 3914 since March when the first case was reported in the country.

To date, a total of 245 have died of Coronavirus in Uganda whereas 10,821 have fully recovered from the virus that is ravaging the entire world.

