President Museveni has said that youths don’t need to get worried over the high unemployment levels since government has a solution for the same.

Speaking to party leaders from the Greater Masaka districts of Lyantonde, Masaka, Sembabule, Bukomansimbi, Kalangala, Kalungu, Lwengo and Masaka City at Masaka Liberation Square on Wednesday, Museveni laughed at “some people” whom he said stress themselves over unemployment levels in the country but he said there is a solution to it.

“At 76, I have no blood pressure because I don’t stress myself like some people who have been worrying too much yet this is not good to their health. You need to tell this to Ugandans that if they follow the NRM advice, the problem of unemployment will be solved,”Museveni said.

“For example Mbale industrial park alone will create more jobs than all government primary schools in Uganda. You need to tell this story to our people or else they will keep worrying because they don’t know where we are headed. The NRM has stabilized and developed Uganda using wisdom, other than strength.”

The Sino- Mbale industrial park measuring 619 acres will house a chain of 80 factories and is expected to employ over 150000 people directly.

Speaking in Masaka, Museveni told the NRM leaders that there is nothing to worry about in terms of unemployment since government has finalized plans to have an industrial park in every zone in the country that will have factories to create jobs but also to help skill youths before they get employed.

“When we came, we found the country had scarcity of goods and now we have a surplus. Our economy is $40 million from $5million in 1986 and has not only recovered but also grown. The NRM strategy and ideology are best not only in Uganda but also Africa because they have been tested and worked where others failed.”

Museveni said that Ugandans should not think of their individual tribes but rather Uganda, East Africa as a whole so as to be able to get a market for the surplus goods produced locally.

“Who will buy our things if we dont unite and go for integration? Tribes will not solve our problems but Uganda and East Africa will do. We will have a bigger market to sell our products in East Africa and Africa.”

He noted that because he thinks in terms of integration, he has wooed Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta to see that his country buys 90,000 tonnes of surplus sugar produced in Uganda, adding that he is still talking to Tanzania to enter the same deal.