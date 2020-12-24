Police have said they are still doing an analysis on some of the exhibits got in relation to the arrest of human rights lawyer, Nicholas Opiyo.

In a statement about the progress of the case, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Opiyo remains in their custody as detectives continue to analyse the exhibits before any further action is taken.

“We would like to further inform the public that the Task Team actively investigating lawyer Nicholas Opiyo and others for violating anti-Money laundering rules has deepened its investigations into the preliminary findings. Our forensic teams are analysing exhibits that have been recovered so far. The suspects still remain in our custody at the Special Investigations Division Kireka,”the statement said.

The development came barely hours after the group of five human rights lawyers were allowed to be accessed by their lawyers and families at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka.

According to a status update by the Uganda Law Society, Opiyo was allowed to meet his lawyer, David Mpanga and the ULS president plus other members.

“He states that he was treated well, accommodated and fed decently along with his colleague, Mr.Dakasi. Nicholas reports that they have not charged him or taken a statement from him yet,” Uganda Law Society reported.

Opiyo was later taken to his home for a search before being returned to Kireka where he is still detained.

The US Ambassador Natalie Brown who on Wednesday described Opiyo’s arrest as troubling urged government to ensure the lawyer is treated with the decency he deserves while in custody.

“I just met Opiyo and was impressed by his commitment to rule of law and to uplifting his fellow citizens. News of his arrest is troubling and I call on the Ugandan Government to ensure his safety and wellbeing. Civil society must be able to carry out its essential role in Uganda.”

Nicholas Opiyo was on Tuesday afternoon picked together with Herbert Dakasi, Anthony Odur and Esomu Obure from Lamaro restaurant located in Kamwokya, , handcuffed and taken to an unknown location by security personnel.

Police later said Opiyo is facing charges related to money laundering.