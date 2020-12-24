The disputed president of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Jimmy Akena has warned those trying to disorganise the party ahead of the 2021 polls.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Akena said while they are busy focusing on mobilising support for UPC flag bearers, there are other people who are trying to divert the attention of party members and supporters.

“I want to reiterate my message and warning to that clique of individuals that I will never, never allow the will of UPC members to be undermined by whoever you think you are! Stand warned,”he stated.

Akena said UPC has been keenly following the electoral violence in the country.

“Nearly all candidates have cried out, the public has fallen victim and security is seen battling citizens. This is very sad and regrettable,”he noted.

He called upon perpetrators of violence to recognise that Uganda and her citizens are above everything else in their duty of command.

As Ugandans go through the festive season, Akena urged them to be very careful and change their ways of celebration due to challenges of covid-19.

“Our travels from cities to upcountry areas should be minimised with the view of limiting congestion. On behalf of UPC members and my own behalf, I wish you a merry Christmas, peaceful elections and a prosperous 2021,”he said.

Akena’s victory as UPC president was recently nullified by court.