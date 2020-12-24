Human rights lawyer and activist Nicholas Opiyo has been remanded until December 28, 2020.

Opiyo was arrested on Tuesday this week and detained on charges of money laundering.

Appearing before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court on Thursday, Chief Magistrate Douglas Singiza read Opiyo his case but denied him bail.

The Chief Magistrate noted that his court has no jurisdiction to hear his case and sent him to police custody saying that prisons are full.