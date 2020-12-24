Uganda’s ambassador to Canada Joy Ruth Acheng has said that President Yoweri Museveni is the best leader for Uganda in this uncertain time and deserves to be re-elected.

Acheng said that Uganda, like much of the world, is in the throes of dealing with the instability caused by the novel Coronavirus outbreak. She said that ever since COVID-19 brought normal life to a halt, Uganda has been among the least affected countries because of President Museveni’s leadership.

Acheng pointed out that though Uganda is considered a third world country, Museveni has been able to steer the country to respond effectively to the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, while other countries have recorded hundreds of thousands dead due to COVID-19, Uganda’s toll currently stands at 245 dead.

She said that despite the lockdown that was effected in March 2020, Ugandans have continued to be able to earn a livelihood because of the cautious reopening of vital sectors.

Acheng made these statements in Kole while meeting National Resistance Movement and Uganda People’s Congress leaders. Acheng had called together leaders from various parties to try and harmonise a way forward for the country in 2021.

Acheng reminded UPC leaders that though Museveni is the NRM chairman, like a true national leader, he has always been willing to work with everyone. She said this is why he had selected her as an ambassador to Canada because of her capabilities above party lines.

Acheng was also on a listening tour with voters and constituents as President Museveni heads into the final weeks of his campaign. Achieng has been at the forefront of campaigning for Museveni all over the country despite attracting criticism.

She defended her decision reiterating that Uganda is at a pivotal moment that requires a true and tested leader. She believes Museveni is that leader as many Ugandans have demonstrated with their vote for him time and again and she is calling upon them to make their vote count again.