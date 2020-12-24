The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has pledged to develop the cattle keeping business in Ankole if elected the president of Uganda.

Amuriat made the remarks while campaigning in the districts of Kiruhura and Ibanda.

Unlike other areas where Amuriat has been receiving overwhelming number of people, this time only a handful of supporters turned up to listen to his message.

The deployed police also managed to keep peace to allow Amuriat to campaign freely.

Speaking to his supporters, Amuriat implored people to choose him ahead of the other candidates in the race listing a number of reasons.

“Together we can change this country from a country where only a tiny fraction has access to services to one where everybody has equal access to the national cake, ” he said.

Amuriat promised to revive the Banyankole Kweterana Cooperative Union in a move to help the farmers in the region.

“There was a very powerful Cooperative Union called Banyankole Kweterana Cooperative union that helped the farmers to produce good quality products and also helped them market their produce.We are going revive the Cooperative Union,”he said.

He promised to build a beef processing plant in the district of Kiruhura adding that the issues regarding the low prices of milk will also be sorted as soon as he gets into power.

“We are also going to construct a beef factory in this district to enable people in this district process beef for export so that you can earn foreign currency,”he said.