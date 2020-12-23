Officials from the Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development on Monday met artistes through their unions to chart a way forward regarding the Stimulus Fund pledged by Government to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on artists and promoters together with the re-opening of the entertainment places.

The meeting was chaired by Aggrey David Kibenge, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Gender, and attended by the Director Labour, Commissioner Culture and Family Affairs, Commissioner Labour, Executive Director Uganda National Cultural Center, the chairperson Board of the Uganda National Cultural Center, and members of the National Union of Creative Performing Artists and Allied Workers (NUCPAAW) and National Culture Forum (NCF) and Mr. Owere Wilson Usher, the Chairman General NOTU.

However, although the meeting resolved to call off the planned peaceful demonstration by artistes over the delay on the part of the Government to mobilize and/or commit resources required to put in place the Stimulus Fund for Artists and Promoters, there was no news on the availability of the fund.

Instead, Ministry Officials reiterated that the institution does not have the Shs 47billion that was promised to the artistes in their budget.

Officials said they will seek additional resources and communicate to artistes at an appropriate time.

Regarding lifting a ban on concerts, the meeting resolved to engage the Ministry of Health to extend the rule of meetings to the concerts and creatives.

Last month, the Ministry lifted a ban on gatherings and increased attendance to such events to a maximum of 200 people. Artistes believe they can be allowed to hold concerts under the same rule.